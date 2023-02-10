Locked on College Football Top 25: 3 SEC teams sneak back into rankings after Week 5 action

Kentucky, Tennessee and Texas A&M all climbed back into the top 25 along with Colorado after Week 5 of the college football season.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Week 5 of the 2023 college football season is in the books, and there weren't many surprises in the results around the NCAA.

Perhaps the most exciting game was where ESPN College Gameday posted up, Durham North Carolina, when Notre Dame made a furious comeback to defeat the Duke Blue Devils, 21-14.

The Locked on College hosts once again ranked the top 25 programs in the country, with no movement in the top five but plenty of shifting around the other 20 spots, including big falls for Utah (-9) and LSU (-11) after losses to Oregon State and Ole Miss, respectively.

Meanwhile Notre Dame and Miami climbed while three SEC teams jumped back into the Top 25 in Kentucky (19) Tennessee (22) and Texas A&M (24).

Below is a look at the Locked on College Football Top 25 ahead of Week 6:

1. Georgia Bulldogs (-)

2. Michigan Wolverines (-)

3. Texas Longhorns (-)

4. Washington Huskies (-)

5. Florida State Seminoles (-)

6. Ohio State Buckeyes (+1)

7. Penn State Nittany Lions (-1)

8. Oregon Ducks (-)

9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (+4)

10. USC Trojans (-)

11. Miami Hurricanes (+8)

12. Alabama Crimson Tide (-1)

13. Washington State Cougars (+3)

14. Oklahoma Sooners (-)

15. North Carolina Tar Heels (-)

16. Ole Miss Rebels (+4)

17. Oregon State Beavers (+1)

18. Utah Utes (-9)

19. Kentucky Wildcats (UR)

20. Duke Blue Devils (-3)

21. Missouri Tigers (-)

22. Tennessee Volunteers (UR)

23. LSU Tigers (-11)

24. Texas A&M Aggies (UR)