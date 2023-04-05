Former Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne should be Auburn's starter in 2023 | Locked on Auburn

Payton Thorne hasn't made it official yet, but all signs point to him transferring to Auburn where he should take over as the starting quarterback in 2023.

AUBURN, Ala. — Quarterback Payton Thorne isn't officially an Auburn Tiger just yet, but one thing is for sure: he's not headed back to Michigan State.

Thorne penned a goodbye message to Michigan State and Spartan fans on Thursday, four days after he entered the NCAA transfer portal - where it is widely expected he will land at Auburn under coach Hugh Freeze.

Locked on Auburn host Zac Blackerby believes Thorne was such a highly sought after target for Freeze and the Tigers in part because he has two years of eligibility remaining.

"The 2024 playoffs is something that is on Hugh Freeze's radar," Blackerby said. "It's easier to do that [with] an experienced quarterback, and this would be Thorne's second year in the system. He'll have played a ton of college football."

Thorne served as Michigan State's starter each of the past two seasons, completing 61% of his passes and posting a 46:21 touchdown to interception ratio.

He led the Spartans to an 11-2 record and a Peach Bowl victory in 2021, but things fell apart in 2022 with Michigan State going 5-7 despite starting the year 15th in the AP preseason Top 25.