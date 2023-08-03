Aaron Rodgers meets with Jets, signaling end of his tenure in Green Bay

After the Jets met with Aaron Rodgers this week, it seems inevitable his time with the Packers will be over soon.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers granted longtime quarterback Aaron Rodgers permission to speak with the New York Jets, potentially signaling the end of his tenure with the team, a tenure which dates all the way back to 2005.

The news was first reported by Pro Football Network's Trey Wingo, and while Rodgers could absolutely still return to Green Bay, or retire altogether, this is certainly a big step toward the 39-year-old reuniting with his former offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, who holds the same position in New York.

Locked on Packers podcast host Peter Bukowski believes this is the end of the Rodgers era in Green Bay, regardless of whether he actually ends up in New York or not. Bukowski was joined by Wingo to break down this Rodgers situation, and Wingo echoes the sentiment that this is the end of the road for Rodgers in Green Bay.

"It seems like we are barreling toward a universe in which Aaron Rodgers is no longer the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers," Bukowski said. "You don't get to this point without having it gone to the point of no return."

"I feel like there is more of a willingness for [the] Packers to move on," Wingo said. "Last year they felt like they had to do whatever they needed to do to keep him....I think at this point the Packers are like 'Look, whatever, we just need to know'".

The Jets are a logical landing spot for Rodgers, not just because of the Hackett connection but because New York has been looking for a veteran to add alongside Zach Wilson. With Derek Carr off the board, Rodgers is the top choice on the market.

If Rodgers does decide he wants to play in New York, the two teams will still need to work out a trade to send the 39-year-old to the Big Apple. The cost won't be as exorbitant as one might expect, considering Rodgers' hefty contract and decline in performance last season.