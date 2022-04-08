Detroit Tigers take on Chicago White Sox on opening day

This is one of the Tigers' most anticipated seasons in years. The opening pitch is set for 1:10 p.m.

DETROIT — The Tigers kick off their 2022 season at Comerica Park in Detroit today against the Chicago White Sox with the opening pitch set for 1:10 p.m.

This is one of the Tigers' most anticipated seasons in years, with lots of young talent mixed with some veteran players picked up through trades and free agency.

It is expected that the Tigers will improve over their 2021 season record of 77-85, which landed them in third in the AL Central Division.

While many analysts don't see the Tigers finishing first in their division, unless White Sox slip up or succumb to injuries, they are fairly confident that the Tigers will remain competitive all season long.

With those new additions to the team, here are the Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox lineups for this afternoon.

Detroit Tigers Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Eduardo Rodriguez (L) P

Robbie Grossman (S) RF Austin Meadows (L) LF Javier Baez (R) SS Jeimer Candelario (S) 3B Miguel Cabrera (R) DH Jonathan Schoop (R) 2B Akil Baddoo (L) CF Spencer Torkelson (R) 1B Tucker Barnhart (L) C

Chicago White Sox Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Lucas Giolito (R) P

AJ Pollock (R) RF Luis Robert (R) CF Jose Abreu (R) 1B Yasmani Grandal (S) C Eloy Jimenez (R) LF Leury Garcia (S) SS Josh Harrison (R) 2B Andrew Vaughn (R) DH Jake Burger (R) 3B

The forecast for opening day in Detroit is a chance of scattered showers throughout the game and temperatures in the middle 40s. Despite the chance of rain, the game isn't expected to be postponed.

The Tigers have a history of wet opening days in Detroit with about half of the team's opening days seeing some sort of precipitation, including about 20% of those games seeing some snow.

Pregame coverage starts at noon and the first pitch is thrown out by the Tigers at 1:10 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.