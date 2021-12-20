Lions win over Cardinals bigger than No. 1 overall pick | Locked On Lions podcast

Some fans weren't happy about losing the No. 1 pick as the Lions beat the Cardinals. Locked On Lions host Matt Dery says late season success is more important.

DETROIT — The Detroit Lions picked up their second win of the NFL season in a shocking upset win over the Arizona Cardinals in Detroit on Sunday. Coming into the game, the Cardinals were tied with Green Bay for the best record in the NFC.

The Lions were stellar on both sides of the ball, coming up with big stops deep in their own territory on defense while the offense flowed beautifully without its top two playmakers in D'Andre Swift and T.J. Hockenson.

While Detroit celebrated it's second win of the year, it didn't come with all great news for everyone. As some fans pointed out, the Lions lost the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft as the 2-12 Jaguars fell into that spot.

There's still three games to go, but even if the Lions don't recoup that top pick, Locked On Lions podcast host Matt Dery says, who cares?

“I hear you, folks. But you have to play these football games out. You have to try and build something here," Dery said on Sunday night's Locked On Lions postgame podcast. "You have to have some momentum moving forward. For some teams, momentum means nothing. For the Lions, this is a strip down. This thing is down to the studs here with a rookie GM, a rookie coach, a roster full of rookies. It’s important to have some momentum, to feel good, to get a win like this, to play the way your coach has been preaching.”

While Dery says national media will focus on the Cardinals looking inexplicably flat and bad on Sunday, it's important to realize how well the Lions played.

“This was not a bad team coming in…This was not the Jaguars or the Texans, this was Arizona. Have the Cardinals looked bad the last couple of weeks? Yes. Are they off? Sure. Were they flat? Yes. We’re looking to hear that all day from the national people...Don’t care. The Lions took it to them Sunday," Dery said.

While the defense came up huge throughout the game, Jared Goff had the offense humming. He completed over 80% of his passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

Craig Reynolds was a huge reason for success as well. Elevated from the practice squad as the Lions' fifth-string running back, Reynolds rushed 26 times for 112 yards.

“He continues to run with just a reckless approach, barreling people over and he’s got speed. And, he holds on to the football," Dery said on the Locked On Lions podcast."

For the Lions, who started the season 0-9 and have had numerous close, even heartbreaking losses, including five one-score losses, they've kind of come alive here lately.

Since the start of November, the Lions tied the Steelers, then lost in Cleveland by three, lost to the Bears at home on a game-winning field goal, defeated the Vikings for their first win, go trounced by Denver as they had 20% of their roster out with COVID-19, and then dominated the Cardinals the next week.

“Good for Dan Campbell and his coaching staff," Dery said on Locked On Lions. "You know, maybe they’ve found some things here. Maybe there’s a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel.”

As most of the fan base rejoiced, there was still a vocal number of fans frustrated with the win as it moved them out of the top spot in the draft to potentially draft Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

There's still three games left. The Lions travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons next week, and then are at Seattle in Week 17 before closing at home against Green Bay. Jacksonville, meanwhile, finishes at Jets, at Patriots and home against the Colts.

Dery reiterated how important it is for the Lions to be competitive and show progress.

“I know there’s going to be some panic for some fans, but you’ve got to build something," Dery said on Locked On Lions. "You’ve got to show your fanbase and show everybody that you’re making progress. (Sunday) was immense progress made by this franchise and you can’t say otherwise…The Lions’ strengths today came through.”

