NFL fantasy football start or sit Week 15: Taysom Hill; Russell Wilson; Michael Pittman

Looking to craft your fantasy football lineups for this week? Check out which players you should consider starting or sitting.

LOS ANGELES — Week 15 is here in the NFL as fantasy owners around the country are, for the most part, already in their fantasy football playoffs.

There are a lot of COVID-19 questions surrounding a number of teams heading into this week, so it's imperative you check the statuses of your starters this week.

On Friday's Locked On Fantasy Football podcast, host Vinnie Iyer gives his advice on players you should be starting or sitting in your lineups this week.

Start: Taysom Hill, QB, Saints

Last start: 23.30 points

Week 15 matchup: at Bucs

Start: Kirk Cousins, QB, Vikings

Last start: 14.04 points

Week 15 matchup: at Bears

Sit: Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks

Last start: 21.20 points

Week 15 matchup: at Rams

Start: Chase Edmonds, RB, Cardinals

Last start: 15.49 points

Week 15 matchup: at Lions

Start: Myles Gaskin, RB, Dolphins

Last start: 6.90 points

Week 15 matchup: vs. Jets

Sit: A.J. Dillon, RB, Packers

Last start: 7.10 points

Week 15 matchup: at Ravens

Sit: Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers

Last start: 9.30 points

Week 15 matchup: at Bills

Start: Chase Claypool, WR, Steelers

Last start: 17.50 points

Week 15 matchup: vs. Titans

Start: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers

Last start: 18.60 points

Week 15 matchup: vs. Falcons

Sit: Michael Pittman, WR, Colts

Last start: 17.00 points

Week 15 matchup: vs. Patriots

Start: Zach Ertz, TE, Cardinals

Last start: 9.20 points

Week 15 matchup: at Lions

Sit: Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles

Last start: 28.50 points

Week 15 matchup: vs. Washington

Other players to start: Justin Fields, QB, Bears; James Robinson, RB, Jaguars; D'Onta Foreman, RB, Titans; Darnell Mooney, WR, Bears; Michael Gallup, WR, Cowboys; Dalton Schultz, TE, Cowboys