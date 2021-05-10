NFL Week 5 Power Rankings: Cardinals move into top 3; Cowboys, Chargers make top 10

The Arizona Cardinals are the only undefeated team left in the NFL, were they able to get the top spot in our power rankings, though?

PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals are the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL through four weeks.

Arizona topped the Rams, our No. 1 in our power rankings last week, 37-20 in a convincing performance. Arizona's offense ranks at the top of the NFL and their defense continues to force turnovers.

So how did that affect our NFL Power Rankings from last week?

This year, the Locked On Podcast Network and TEGNA sports departments have teamed up to vote weekly to rank all 32 NFL teams in our Locked On/TEGNA NFL Power Rankings.

Our local Locked On NFL hosts and TEGNA sports journalists ranked their 1-32 power rankings and the voting averages created the official power rankings.

Week 5 power rankings notes:

Bills takeover top spot after 40-0 rout of Houston.

Cardinals move into third, but remain behind Bucs, Bills despite undefeated record.

Cowboys, Chargers make first appearances in top 10.

Panthers, Patriots move up despite losses.

1. Buffalo Bills

Ranking last week: 3

Last week result: 40-0 win over Texans

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/6

The Buffalo Bills are in the No. 1 spot for the first time this season. They fell to the Steelers in Week 1 but Buffalo has been dominant since, including two shutout wins where they scored 35+ points. They'll have a big test on Sunday against the Chiefs.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ranking last week: 2

Last week result: 19-17 win over Patriots

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/8

The Tampa Bay Bucs remain at No. 2 after a narrow victory over the Patriots on Sunday night. It's tough to win in the NFL and a win is a win. The Bucs gutted one out Sunday. They'll have Miami at home next week.

3. Arizona Cardinals

Ranking last week: 8

Last week result: 37-20 win over Rams

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/8

The Arizona Cardinals may have the best record in football and are the last remaining unbeaten team at 4-0, but they come in at third in our rankings. They did receive some No. 1 votes, but didn't have enough to pass the Bucs and Bills. They have the 49ers at home on Sunday.

4. Los Angeles Rams

Ranking last week: 1

Last week result: 37-20 loss to Cardinals

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/8

The Los Angeles Rams spend just one week in the top spot of our power rankings after they were dominated at home by the Cardinals, one week after a big win over Tampa. The Rams fall all the way to fourth. We'll see how long they stay this low.

5. Baltimore Ravens

Ranking last week: 4

Last week result: 23-7 win over Broncos

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/9

The Ravens got a convincing win in Denver on Sunday, but they fall one spot in our rankings after being jumped by the Cardinals. They take on the Colts on Monday.

6. Kansas City Chiefs

Ranking last week: 5

Last week result: 42-30 win over Eagles

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/13

The Kansas City Chiefs got back on track with a win over Philly following back to back losses. They drop one spot after being jumped by the Cardinals. Their ranking will definitely change after Sunday's game against the Bills.

7. Green Bay Packers

Ranking last week: 6

Last week result: 27-17 win over Steelers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/11

The Green Bay Packers continue to roll after their Week 1 blunder. They defeated the Steelers easily at home. They drop one spot after being jumped by the Cardinals.

8. Cleveland Browns

Ranking last week: 7

Last week result: 14-7 win over Vikings

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/10

The Cleveland Browns move to 3-1 after a third straight win on Sunday against the Vikings on the road. The Browns also move down just one spot after being jumped by the Cardinals as well.

9. Dallas Cowboys

Ranking last week: 11

Last week result: 36-28 win over Panthers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/11

The Dallas Cowboys finally make it into the top 10 for the first time this season after picking up their third straight win Sunday against the Panthers. They have the Giants at home Sunday for a chance to move to 4-1.

10. Los Angeles Chargers

Ranking last week: 12

Last week result: 28-14 win over Raiders

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/13

The Los Angeles Chargers also make their debut in the top 10 after a big win over Las Vegas on Monday night. They even received multiple third place votes, but with most teams ahead of them also winning, they only get to No. 10 this week. They'll have a chance to make a leap Sunday against the Browns.

11. Seattle Seahawks

Ranking last week: 13

Last week result: 28-21 win over 49ers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 7/16

The 2-2 Seattle Seahawks continue to bounce around from week to week. They're up two spots after their win over the 49ers on Sunday. They have a huge test on Thursday night at home against the Rams.

12. Las Vegas Raiders

Ranking last week: 9

Last week result: 28-14 loss to Chargers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/18

The Las Vegas Raiders drop out of the top 10 after their first loss of the year on Monday against the Chargers. They move back to 12 with the Bears up next on Sunday.

13. San Francisco 49ers

Ranking last week: 10

Last week result: 28-21 loss to Seahawks

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/20

The 49ers dropped out of the top 10 after their second-straight loss on Sunday against the Seahawks. Jimmy Garoppolo went down on Sunday, and his status is uncertain moving forward, which could mean Trey Lance could be getting more action.

14. Denver Broncos

Ranking last week: 14

Last week result: 23-7 loss to Ravens

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 13/19

The Broncos picked up their first loss of the season on Sunday against the Ravens, but they remain at No. 14 with so many losses by teams right behind them in our rankings from last week.

15. Carolina Panthers

Ranking last week: 17

Last week result: 36-28 loss to Cowboys

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 12/18

The Panthers dropped their first game of the year on Sunday against the Cowboys, yet they jump two spots in our power rankings from last week after so many teams around them also lost games. They jumped the Saints and the Titans.

16. Cincinnati Bengals

Ranking last week: 18

Last week result: 24-21 win over Jaguars

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 12/19

The Cincinnati Bengals continue to move up as they keep winning. They had a comeback win over the Jaguars on Thursday night. They move up two spots and come up just short of the Broncos and Panthers, who are also 3-1.

17. New Orleans Saints

Ranking last week: 15

Last week result: 27-21 loss to Giants

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 12/22

The Saints continue to puzzle us from week-to-week after they seem to look like a different team every other week. They lost to the Giants in OT at home and they drop two spots to 17.

18. Tennessee Titans

Ranking last week: 16

Last week result: 27-24 loss to Jets

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 16/25

Another puzzling loss on Sunday went to the Titans, falling to the Jets in overtime. The Titans spent three weeks at No. 16, they fall two spots to 18.

19. New England Patriots

Ranking last week: 21

Last week result: 19-17 loss to Bucs

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/23

The New England Patriots are 1-3 on the year and are coming off a close loss at home to the Bucs, but they actually rose two spots in our rankings from 21 to 19 after showing they can play with Tampa.

20. Washington Football Team

Ranking last week: 22

Last week result: 34-30 win over Falcons

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 17/25

The Washington Football Team bounced back with a win in Atlanta on Sunday. They move up to spots back to No. 20.

21. Minnesota Vikings

Ranking last week: 20

Last week result: 14-7 loss to Browns

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 16/28

The Vikings fell to 1-3 on the year on Sunday after a loss to the Browns at home. They fall just one spot, though, to 21.

22. Indianapolis Colts

Ranking last week: 25

Last week result: 27-17 over Dolphins

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 18/26

The Colts finally got on the board win their first win of the year on Sunday against the Dolphins in Miami. They moved up three spots to 22.

23. Pittsburgh Steelers

Ranking last week: 19

Last week result: 27-17 loss to Packers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 16/27

The Steelers continue their free fall after they were ranked No. 8 after their Week 1 win over Buffalo. They're now 15 spots back of that ranking following three straight losses.

24. Philadelphia Eagles

Ranking last week: 24

Last week result: 42-30 loss to Chiefs

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 18/30

The Philadelphia Eagles made it interesting with the Chiefs in the fourth quarter but just couldn't stop Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City's offense. They stay put, though, at 24, after their third straight loss.

25. Chicago Bears

Ranking last week: 26

Last week result: 24-14 win over Lions

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 17/26

The Bears bounced back from an ugly Week 3 game with a win over Detroit at home. They're now 2-2 but only jump one spot to 25 in our power rankings.

26. Miami Dolphins

Ranking last week: 23

Last week result: 27-17 loss to Colts

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 23/28

The Miami Dolphins continue to fall after their Week 1 win over the Patriots. They couldn't handle the 0-3 Colts at home on Sunday and they now sit at No. 26.

27. Atlanta Falcons

Ranking last week: 27

Last week result: 34-30 loss to WFT

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 16/29

The Atlanta Falcons fell in a shootout to Washington at home on Sunday to move to 1-3. They actually received a singular No. 16 vote, somehow. But most votes came in the mid-late 20s.

28. New York Giants

Ranking last week: 30

Last week result: 27-21 win over Saints

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 23/30

The Giants finally got their first win on Sunday in impressive fashion against the Saints on the road. They jump two spots to 28 but remain behind the Falcons, who they lost to in Week 3.

29. New York Jets

Ranking last week: 32

Last week result: 27-21 win over Titans

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 24/30

The Jets also picked up their first win on Sunday, impressively, against a banged up Titans team. They were 32 in our rankings last week after a shutout loss to Denver, but they're back up to 29.

30. Detroit Lions

Ranking last week: 28

Last week result: 24-14

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 28/32

The Lions had no problem moving the ball against the Bears on Sunday in Chicago but made numerous blunders in the red zone and just couldn't score until late. They're just one of two 0-4 teams through four weeks. They move back two spots to No. 30

31. Houston Texans

Ranking last week: 29

Last week result: 40-0 loss to Bills

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 29/32

The Texans were embarrassed on Sunday in Buffalo in a 40-0 loss. They've dropped three straight after their Week 1 win over Jacksonville.

32. Jacksonville Jaguars

Ranking last week: 31

Last week result: 24-21 loss to Bengals

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 30/32

The Jaguars are back in the No. 32 slot after a narrow loss to the Bengals last week. They're dealing with off the field embarrassment from Urban Meyer and everything seems to be going wrong for them at the moment.