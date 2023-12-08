Lomas Brown to be inducted into Pride of Lions

The former sixth overall pick was completely shocked to receive this news.

Example video title will go here for this video

DETROIT — Back in 2009, the Lions started a tradition called the 'Pride of the Lions,' where Detroit honors some of the best to ever play for the organization with a permanent display at Ford Field.

Friday night, the Lions announced their newest addition.

Former Detroit offensive tackle Lomas Brown will be added to the exclusive club. He was surprised last night during the radio broadcast of the preseason game against the Giants.

The former sixth overall pick was completely shocked to receive this news.

"I couldn't speak," Brown said. "I was just speechless. It's an honor to go in there with some of the greats that have ever played this game. For me to get my name immortalized up there, it's just unbelievable. I just really appreciate this honor. I am going to cherish it. I really am."

The Lions radio broadcaster said he should have known something was up because he received VIP parking ahead of his radio broadcast for the first preseason game. He says he never gets VIP parking.

Brown says it is a honor to be headed to the ring of honor at Ford Field.

"You didn't think about it when you were playing, but when they started putting names up there, you thought about it if you were worthy enough to get up there. Just happy about the 11 years I put in with the Lions. This is home for me. This has been home ever since I retired and this is going to continue to be home. Hopefully when I walk in there now I can look up and see Lomas Brown on the wall."

The team will induct Brown into the Pride of the Lions during their halftime game against the Raiders on Monday Night Football on October 30.