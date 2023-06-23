Longtime Thornapple Kellogg football assistant Tom Ellinger grateful to be inducted into MHSFCA Hall of Fame

It's quite obvious to see the 69-year-old is dedicated to Trojan football.

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. — There might not be any person on earth who loves Thornapple Kellogg High School football more than assistant coach Tom Ellinger. He has been a coach for the last half century.

"I love it here," Ellinger said. "I love the kids and I like doing what I am doing."

It's very easy to notice the 69-year-old is dedicated to making the Trojans better on and off the field.

"Of course, my wife will say, 'You can tell me what quarterback was in 1971, but you can't stop and get milk,'" Ellinger said.

Ellinger has been patrolling the sidelines at TK ever since 1972, when he graduated from the school. He coached at East Kentwood for one season in 1976, but other than that, it's been all Trojans.

However, on Friday, he joins a new team. He'll be inducted into the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

"It was kind of a relief," Ellinger said. "It just kind of went like, 'Man, I did it.'"

The Hall of Fame was never a goal for the Trojan legend. His goal was always to coach. It's in his blood. His dad was the head football coach at Mendon High School, plus his wife and daughter also coached.

Ellinger has worn many hats over the years including husband, dad, and grandpa. However, the role of coach is right up there.

"I think that's the ultimate - being called coach," Ellinger said. "Earning their respect. You can't fool kids because they will see right through you. You have to be upfront and honest with them and have their best interest in mind."

Thornapple Kellogg football has compiled a 249-176-1 record since the Trojan legend put on his coaching hat. Many of those victories are the result of him putting his nose to the grindstone.

"Shouldn't you expect your coaches to do whatever we can to put you in a position of success," Ellinger said. "That is my philosophy. I will work my tail off for the kids."

That hard work has not just earned Ellinger respect from Trojan student athletes. Now, he gets a nod to the Hall, and he is forever grateful.

"It's an honor but it is not about me," Ellinger said. "It is about the kids that they were able to give me the appreciation of being able to have them call me coach and work with them. It's great."

Ellinger will be inducted Friday night at the MHSFCA Hall of Fame ceremony at the Detroit Mariott.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.