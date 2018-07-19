Grand Rapids, MICH. - It's not going to be an easy act to follow but someone had to do it .

On Wednesday, Lowell high school announced Juston Miller would take control of the program. He replaces legendary coach Noel Dean who announced his retirement last month after 22 seasons at the school.

Miller has been part of Dean's staff for 15 years, most recently as Defensive Coordinator. Miller was named the MHSFCA Assistant Coach of the Year in 2016.

