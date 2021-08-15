Lowell looking to go from good to great

They've come a long way since 2018 when they finished one and eight. Now, however, they don't just want to be good. They want to be great.

LOWELL, Mich. — Lowell is looking to turn the corner yet again. They've come a long way since 2018 when they finished one and eight. Now, however, they don't just want to be good. They want to be great.

But to take that next step isn't going to be easy. The Red Arrows only have 25 players this year, and a lot of those guys are inexperienced. The good news is, they are hungry, and they believe they can do better than the back to back 500 seasons they had the previous two years.

“We are looking at it (as) getting better day to day,” said Lowell head coach Jacob Henige. “We are pushing for that next step. We’ll see obviously how we come together the next two weeks, and that third week, the Mona Shores week, game one.”

They're going right into the fire. That game coming up at home on Thursday, Aug. 26.

