Lowell wins 10th straight wrestling state championship

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It has become an annual tradition at Lowell High School to win a wrestling state championship.

That tradition continued for the 10th straight year as the Red Arrows are state champs once again.

Lowell dominated in Division 2 every step of the way, sealing the state finals victory with the 42-18 defeat over Goodrich.

10 IN A ROW!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/tcIID7h8LA — Lowell Wrestling (@lowellwrestling) February 25, 2023

10 in a row is certainly a special feeling for the Red Arrows, but it is a feeling Lowell is accustomed to experiencing.

"To be honest, they all feel the same," Lowell head coach RJ Boudro said. "It's crazy that it is back to back. 10 in a row. I just feel blessed to be in front of this community with these people and these guys. It is different every year. 10 in a row sounds amazing. It's hard to put into words."

Next year, the Red Arrows will aim to win their 11th consecutive state crown.

In Division 3, Whitehall fell in the state finals to Dundee 60-18. It is the second time in the last three years the Vikings have dropped to Dundee in the state finals.

Rockford's trip at state ended in the semifinals with a loss to Hartland 28-28.

In the Division 2 semifinals, Plainwell fell in a match up to Goodrich 38-18.

In the Division 4 semifinals, state power Hudson knocks off Climax-Scotts/Martin 51-12.

