Meijer LPGA Classic tickets on sale now

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Tickets to the Meijer LPGA Classic are now on sale, featuring a new experience called J Brewers, which aims to bring elevated hospitality to the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Classic will be held June 16-19 at the Blythefield Country Club in Belmont. This year, the tournament is bringing more concession options and viewing areas to visitors, as well as the J Brewers experience.

“While we’re excited to bring the tournament back at the large scale that our community remembers from previous years, we’ve refreshed it with new elements that will further set our LPGA experience apart,” said Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic in a release. “With the introduction of our new premium hospitality experience, J Brewers, and the expansion of our Grand Taste viewing areas and concessions, this year’s event will offer more than ever before, all in support of the same great cause – feeding our neighbors in need.”

The J Brewers hospitality experience will be located off the fourth fairway. Spanning over 20,000 feet, the J Brewers pavilion will offer the following:

A terrace for live, front-row views of the on-course action

Television viewing of both the U.S. Open and Meijer LPGA Classic

A vibrant, fun atmosphere with upscale seating areas

All-you-can-eat access to carefully crafted food and beverage items, featuring local vendors and premium cocktails

Tickets to the J Brewers experience will be sold for $75 each and are available Friday through Sunday.

“The Meijer LPGA Classic offers an experience unlike any other tournament on the LPGA tour,” Cooper said. “The level of premium hospitality offered by J Brewers is usually reserved only for sponsors at most tournaments, so to offer it to the public at an attainable price point is truly unique. You simply can’t buy another ticket like it on the tour.”

General admission tickets will be available for Thursday through Sunday and allow general grounds access to visitors, including bleacher seating and concession areas. The Discovery Land and Family Village area will also be available for children.

General admission tickets are $10 per day or $25 for the week. Kids 17 and under will get in for free with a ticketed adult.

For the 2022 Meijer LPGA Classic, the Grand Taste is expanding to give the general public access to try food and beverages from local restaurants and breweries.

“To better support our local restaurant partners amidst ongoing staffing shortages, we decided to transition their offerings into our concession tents at the Grand Taste viewing areas,” Cooper said. “This is especially exciting because it means everyone gets to experience the fun of Grand Taste’s local offerings at an affordable price without needing a special ticket.”

For the 2022 tournament, 144 golfers will hit the Blythefield Country Club course over four days. Proceeds from the competition will benefit Meijer's Simply Give initiative, which aims to support local food pantries. Across seven tournaments, more than $8.5 million has been raised for Simply Give.

