Lundy leads Penn State past No. 19 Michigan State 62-58

Julius Marble II scored 14 points and Max Christie had 10 for the Spartans, who led by as many as 14 points with just over 13 minutes remaining.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Seth Lundy hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:37 remaining and finished with 17 points as Penn State beat No. 19 Michigan State 62-58.

John Harrar had 16 points and 16 rebounds, and Jalen Pickett added 10 points for the Nittany Lions, who beat a ranked team for the first time under first-year coach Micah Shrewsberry.

Julius Marble II scored 14 points and Max Christie had 10 for the Spartans, who led by as many as 14 points with just over 13 minutes remaining.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.