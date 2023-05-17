Goble the Great | Lydia Goble solidifies herself as a Laker softball great

Callihan says Goble is without a doubt on the Mount Rushmore of GVSU softball players.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State shortstop Lydia Goble certainly knows how to make the crowd "ooh" and "aah" at any softball game.

"It's been the most amazing five years of my life," Goble said.

Just last weekend, she made SportsCenter's Top 10 plays for an unbelievable diving catch against Missouri St. Louis.

THE @GLIACsports POY Lydia Goble made an appearance in last night’s #SCTop10 🤯



Will never get over this catch 🔥#AnchorUp pic.twitter.com/NIjvdghUoO — GVSU Softball (@GVSUSoftball) May 12, 2023

"My phone was blowing up for a little bit there," Goble said. "It was awesome. It was a great feeling."

Another great feeling for the Lakers star was becoming the GVSU softball's all-time hits leader earlier this season in a showdown against Purdue Northwest.

"It's not what we play for but it is always nice to get those accomplishments," Goble said. "I just try and lead my team the best as possible."

The GLIAC Player of the Year has been a leader for GVSU softball, and then some.

"One of the absolute best that have ever come through our school," Lakers head coach Dana Callihan said.

Callihan says Goble is without a doubt on the Mount Rushmore of GVSU softball players.

"By far one of the most passionate, disciplined, aggressive [player]," Callihan said. "Every minute she is on this field she is all out. I am going to miss her. No doubt about it."

There's no doubt that Goble is proud of all of her individual success, but her main goal has always been the same — she wants to win the Division 2 College Softball World Series.

"Just go out there and dominate the day every day," Goble said. "Play my hardest. Leave everything on the field. When I walk away from this in a couple of weeks, I want to know I had nothing left to give."

Grand Valley State will play No. 1 seed Indianapolis in the Midwest Super Regional to go to the Division 2 College Softball World Series starting on Thursday. First pitch for Thursday's game is set for 1 p.m.

