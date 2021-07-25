Lynch, Soler and Perez lead Royals over Tigers 6-1

Lynch (1-2) earned his first major league win.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Daniel Lynch pitched eight scoreless, Jorge Soler homered twice and Salvador Perez once to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 6-1 win over the Detroit Tigers.

The Royals took a 4-0 first-inning lead as Perez hit a three-run homer and Soler followed with solo shot. He also homered in the third. Lynch (1-2) earned his first major league win.

Tarik Skubal (6-9) gave up five runs for the Tigers. Eric Haas had RBI single in the ninth for Detroit.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.