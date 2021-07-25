x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Lynch, Soler and Perez lead Royals over Tigers 6-1

Lynch (1-2) earned his first major league win.
Credit: AP
Kansas City Royals Hunter Dozier, left, congratulates Jorge Soler, right, after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Daniel Lynch pitched eight scoreless, Jorge Soler homered twice and Salvador Perez once to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 6-1 win over the Detroit Tigers. 

The Royals took a 4-0 first-inning lead as Perez hit a three-run homer and Soler followed with solo shot. He also homered in the third. Lynch (1-2) earned his first major league win. 

Tarik Skubal (6-9) gave up five runs for the Tigers. Eric Haas had RBI single in the ninth for Detroit.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.