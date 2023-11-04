Malik Hall announces return to Michigan State

The forward will use his NCAA-issued free COVID year and will be a fifth-year senior.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The news keeps getting better for Tom Izzo.

On Monday, Michigan State's leading scorer Tyson Walker announced he was returning for his fifth season of college basketball.

On Tuesday, Spartans forward Malik Hall made the same decision as Walker. He is back for one more ride. Hall will use his final year of eligibility to play another season in East Lansing.

Go green. Let’s do something great! pic.twitter.com/mP6pjdn0XG — Malik Hall (@iammalikhall) April 11, 2023

The forward will use his NCAA-issued free COVID year and will be a fifth-year senior.

Hall will make Michigan State one of the most experienced teams in the nation. He's played in 118 games for the Spartans, although he missed 11 contests this past year with a stress reaction in his foot.