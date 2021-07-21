x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Manning, Tigers win 6th in row, hand Texas 8th straight loss

Robbie Grossman, Zack Short and Akil Baddoo hit home runs as the Tigers matched their longest winning streak since an eight-game run in 2016.
Credit: AP
Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman rounds the bases after a solo home run off Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Lyles during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT, Michigan — Matt Manning pitched six strong innings and the Detroit Tigers won their sixth straight game, beating the skidding Texas Rangers 4-2. 

Robbie Grossman, Zack Short and Akil Baddoo hit home runs as the Tigers matched their longest winning streak since an eight-game run in 2016. Detroit has allowed a total of seven runs during this success string. 

The Rangers have lost eight in a row. They've been outscored 47-5 in six games since the All-Star break and have played 69 straight innings without holding a lead.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.