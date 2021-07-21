Manning, Tigers win 6th in row, hand Texas 8th straight loss

Robbie Grossman, Zack Short and Akil Baddoo hit home runs as the Tigers matched their longest winning streak since an eight-game run in 2016.

DETROIT, Michigan — Matt Manning pitched six strong innings and the Detroit Tigers won their sixth straight game, beating the skidding Texas Rangers 4-2.

Robbie Grossman, Zack Short and Akil Baddoo hit home runs as the Tigers matched their longest winning streak since an eight-game run in 2016. Detroit has allowed a total of seven runs during this success string.

The Rangers have lost eight in a row. They've been outscored 47-5 in six games since the All-Star break and have played 69 straight innings without holding a lead.

