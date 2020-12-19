Chris Flexen, Mariners agree to $4.75M, 2-year contract

Tim Lopes was designated for assignment

SEATTLE (AP) — Chris Flexen and the Seattle Mariners have agreed to a $4.75 million, two-year contract. The 26-year-old right-hander gets a $600,000 signing bonus, a $1.4 million salary next season and a $2.75 million salary in 2021. The deal includes an $8 million option for 2022 that could become guaranteed.

He was 8-4 with a 4.01 ERA last season with the Doosan Bears in South Korea, striking out 132 and walking 30 in 21 starts. Flexen was 3-11 with an 8.07 ERA in 11 starts and 16 relief appearances with the New York Mets from 2017-19.