Sports

Maryland handles Michigan State 73-55 in bubble-team matchup

Michigan State came in on a three-game win steak including victories over No. 5 Illinois and No. 4 Ohio State.
Credit: AP
Michigan State forward Aaron Henry, right, goes up for a shot against Maryland forward Donta Scott during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 73-55. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland took home the win Sunday against Michigan State. 

Eric Ayala scored 22 points and Maryland led throughout in picking up an important 73-55 win over Michigan State. 

The game matched a pair of hot bubble teams with Michigan State coming in on a three-game win steak including victories over No. 5 Illinois and No. 4 Ohio State, and Maryland arriving with four consecutive conference wins.

Maryland scored the first 11 points in a run that included a trio of 3-pointers, led by 10 at halftime and then fended off a brief Spartans charge midway through the second half. 

Joshua Langford scored 12 points and Aaron Henry 11 for Michigan State.

