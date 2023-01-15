Matt Mitchell steps down as GVSU head football coach

The University said the search for Grand Valley State's eighth head coach will begin right away.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Matt Mitchell, Grand Valley State's head football coach, has stepped down to pursue other coaching opportunities, the University announced Sunday night.

Mitchell served as head coach for 13 years, and six more as an assistant coach. He brought the Lakers to the GLIAC Championship in 2022, clinched a number one ranking in the AFCA and D2 football national polls, and earned them a berth in the NCAA Super Region 3 final, the University said.

"I am so thankful to have been a part of the Grand Valley State football program and Grand Valley State University," Mitchell said in a release. "It was an honor to recruit and lead the young men that put so much time and effort into the culture that is Grand Valley State football."

The Lakers made seven NCAA DII Playoff appearances, three GLIAC Championships, three GLIAC North Division titles and two undefeated regular seasons under Mitchell's 117 wins.

He ranks second all-time in Laker victories, only one short of Brian Kelly's 118.

"We deeply appreciate the leadership Matt Mitchell has provided over the last 13 years as the head coach of our football program," said Director of Athletics Keri Becker.

"He assisted our players in succeeding not only on the playing field, but also in life," she said.

The University said Becker will begin a search for Grand Valley State's eighth head coach right away.

