McNamara, No. 9 Michigan rally past No. 23 Penn State 21-17

Cade McNamara threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to tight end Erick All with 3:29 left and No. 9 Michigan stayed in the Big Ten championship race.
Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara (12) passes while being pressured by Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Cade McNamara threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to tight end Erick All with 3:29 left and No. 9 Michigan stayed in the Big Ten championship race, rallying past tricky No. 23 Penn State 21-17. 

McNamara completed 19 of 29 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns to boost the visiting Wolverines, who are 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the conference. Hassan Haskins ran for 156 yards on 31 carries and Roman Wilson caught a pair of touchdown passes for the Wolverines. 

Penn State fell to 6-4. 

The Nittany Lions tried a pair of trick plays from kick formation in the first quarter, with mixed results.

