Meijer Scholar Athlete: Megan Paasche

Back in the Spring when schools closed due to the pandemic, we had to shut down our weekly Meijer Scholar Athlete feature, too.

Flash forward five months later and while not everything is back to normal both in society and academics, the good news is, the MSA’s have returned.

This week, we’re spotlighting a young women who we wanted to profile back in March. Former Northview star Megan Paasche skied and played tennis for the Wildcats. She finished high school in May with a 3.8 GPA and was the school’s valedictorian.

Megan is now a freshman at Middlebury College. While she’s not sure of her major, she is sure that it’s in her blood to be the best she can be in the classroom.

"I think education is pretty important to my family. It's a big emphasis," she explains. "Two of my grandparents are professors so it's kind of a big deal for my family."

Megan says its a possibility she'll try to join her college's ski team. If she decides not to, she plans on joining Middleburry's club crew team instead.

