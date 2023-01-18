This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete is Emma Peterson

Outside of sports, Peterson is a National Honor Society officer, a referee for youth basketball and soccer, and she volunteers.

MONTAGUE, Mich. — This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete is a two-sport star and is not just a leader at school but at home, as well.

Montague High School senior Emma Peterson impresses in both basketball and soccer. She is not just a leader at school but within her family as Peterson is the oldest of four girls.

With all of those responsibilities, Peterson maintains a 4.38 GPA.

Even with all of that on her plate, Peterson says it's vital to find the time to get her school work done.

"I would say it takes a lot of hard work in and out of the classroom," Peterson said. "You have to put in time at home as well. I'd say my parents always help me to work hard no matter what it is. They just tell me to put in as much effort as I can. I'd say definitely don't procrastinate whatever you are doing. Just keep on going even if it is hard."

Peterson's next chapter will be at Muskegon Community College where she plans to study nursing and also play soccer.

