Meijer becomes naming rights partner for baseball, softball complex in Rockford

The complex has hosted dozens of events, bringing $28 million in economic activity to Kent County.

ROCKFORD, Mich — The West Michigan Sports Commission’s (WMSC) flagship baseball and softball complex in Rockford is now officially called the Meijer Sports Complex, the commission announced Tuesday.

Meijer’s naming rights is part of a new 10-year partnership between the two West Michigan organizations.

“Meijer has been a loyal partner of the WMSC for more than a decade, and this naming rights partnership extends and deepens that relationship as our organizations continue to support youth and amateur sports and the community as a whole through visitor spending,” said Mike Guswiler, president of the West Michigan Sports Commission.

“This new partnership also ensures that we can look to the future of the sports complex and expand upon the successful work we have started with additional uses of the remaining acreage. I can’t think of a more fitting partner when it comes to giving to Michigan – and especially West Michigan – than Meijer. We look forward to a long and productive partnership.”

Ground was broken for the complex in 2012, and the space officially opened in 2014. Since then, the complex has hosted dozens of events, bringing $28 million in economic activity to Kent County. For the first five years, Art Van Furniture served as the naming rights partner.

“Meijer has always supported youth and amateur sports and the related health and economic benefits that come from these activities,” said Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes.

“This partnership with the West Michigan Sports Commission represents our commitment to enriching lives in the communities we serve. The complex is already a staple in the lives of many West Michigan families, and we look forward to seeing it continue to bring joy and spirited competition to the community for years to come.”

