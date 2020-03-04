GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give has been postponed due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The LPGA informed players on Friday that the next five events on the LPGA Tour calendar have been postponed, with four of those five tournaments rescheduled for later this year.

The Meijer LPGA Classic was scheduled to take place at Blythefield Country Club from June 9-14. The LPGA and Blythefield are currently working on a date to reschedule.

LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan released a statement Friday morning saying, “We are so thankful to all our partners for their flexibility and willingness to work with us during this very difficult time. This has been a truly collective effort to reschedule tournament dates and work together to provide LPGA players with as many playing opportunities as possible once it is safe for us to resume competing again. As we watch the world come together in this battle against this virus, we are so thankful for all of the support from our valued partners and we continue to wish for the health and safety of all the extended members of our global LPGA family.”

The event has been played every summer at the Belmont course since the tournament was founded in 2014. Last year, despite rain that postponed the start of the first round for seven hours, the event still drew a record amount of fans, more than 56,000.

Proceeds from the tournament – and each of the week’s festivities – will once again benefit the Meijer Simply Give program that restocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest. The 2019 tournament alone raised $1.1 million for local food pantries through Simply Give. In total, the six tournaments have generated more than $5.2 million for the Meijer Simply Give program.

