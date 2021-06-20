Meijer LPGA Classic raises $1.1 million for hunger relief organization

The LPGA has raised a total of $7.4 million for food pantries to date.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the Meijer Classic LPGA wraps up - with Nelly Korda taking her second win this year - tournament officials announced that a total of $1.1 million was raised for Simply Give, a Meijer program that contributes to food pantries.

The LPGA has raised a total of $7.4 million for food pantries to date.

“The Meijer LPGA Classic returned this year stronger than ever. Thanks to the ongoing support from our community, we exceeded our $1 million goal for this year’s tournament, which will make a big impact on hunger relief across the Midwest,” said Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes. “Seeing our community come together in person for the first time in more than a year to rally around feeding our neighbors made the event even more meaningful.”

Simply Give was established in 2008 and has raised over $65 million for its food pantry partners. The $1.1 million will be divided among the program's 252 participating pantries in their spring campaign.

“The past year has been extremely difficult for many families in our community, especially those families who are experiencing homelessness,” said Dan Skoglund, Executive Director of Muskegon Rescue Mission. “We have seen an increase in families reaching out for assistance with their basic needs for life, such as food. Because of our partnership with Meijer through the Simply Give program, we have been able to meet the needs of everyone who comes to our door.”

As a new annual tradition, LPGA officials said they will be donating $25,000 in Korda's name to a hunger relief organization of her choice.

For more information on Simply Give, click here.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.