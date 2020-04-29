GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give has been pushed back due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The golf tournament was scheduled to take place at the Blythefield Country Club in early June, but it is now scheduled to take place Oct. 1-4. Organizers announced earlier this month that they were working on a new date.

“The annual Meijer LPGA Classic has become a key part of the summer experience in West Michigan," Meijer said in a statement regarding the schedule change. "As we look toward autumn, we are working closely with the LPGA Tour and other partners to define our plans and we will have more information to share as we move into the summer months. We appreciate your patience and understanding, and thank all our volunteers, partners and fans for their continued support.”

The event has been played every summer at the Belmont course since the tournament was founded in 2014. Last year, despite rain that postponed the start of the first round for seven hours, the event still drew a record amount of fans, more than 56,000.

Proceeds from the tournament – and each of the week’s festivities – will once again benefit the Meijer Simply Give program, which restocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest.

The 2019 tournament alone raised $1.1 million for local food pantries through Simply Give. In total, the six tournaments have generated more than $5.2 million for the Meijer Simply Give program.

