Meijer Scholar Athlete: Aidan Kowatch

Kowatch gets up early every day to tutor his peers at school.

CALEDONIA, Mich. — This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete isn't just a leader on the field, he's also one off of it as well. Aidan Kowatch is a senior at Caledonia. He plays baseball and football.

In the class room he has a 4.6 GPA. Now some would be satisfied with that individual success but not Kowatch. That's why every morning, he wakes up an hour early to get to school to tutor freshman and sophomores. To him, it's all about getting the best out of everyone.

"Really it helps me pay it forward to the other people that need more help because I know that God has given me a lot of talent with how I can prepare for school and I know stuff like this," he explains. "Not everyone is like that."

Kowatch says he hasn't decided where he wants to go to school next year. He knows however, that he wants to study sports medicine.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.