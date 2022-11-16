Meijer Scholar Athlete: Alex Meulenberg

Meulenberg has been able to maintain a 4.06 GPA and is ranked 20th in the senior class at South Christian.

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — The next Meijer Scholar Athlete of the week not only is an anchor on the offensive line, but he also gets it done in the classroom.

South Christian High School senior Alex Meulenberg plays a vital part in the success of the Sailors offensive line. He commits a lot of his time to football as the Sailors center, but he also finds a way to get his work done for his classes.

He says he learned some big lessons when he got to high school that has allowed him to see success in both football and the classroom.

"Time management," Meulenberg said. "You gotta know if you have a big project due that you cannot do it all in one night with sports. You've got to slowly work on it. Take a couple of hours out of it each night. Then if something comes up, like a late practice, you've got to be ready to prepare for that. You have to always stay ahead of schedule. A couple of long nights where I was not prepared, and just over time, I got better grades when I started doing it."

Meulenberg is really good with numbers, and aspires to work as an accountant someday. He has narrowed down his college decision down to five schools: Central Michigan, Davenport, Ferris State, Hillsdale and NorthWood.

Meulenberg and the South Christian Sailors have a big game on Saturday night in the state semifinals. South Christian will play Edwardsburg at Harper Creek High School.

