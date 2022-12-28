MSA: Ali Phillips

Being the daughter of a coach, Phillips knows all too well what she needs to do to be a great student athlete.

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — The last Meijer Scholar Athlete of 2022 stands out in more ways than one.

Mona Shores High School senior Ali Phillips knows all what it entails to be an outstanding student athlete.

Phillips plays both basketball and soccer for the Sailors.

While juggling two sports at a high level, Phillips is still able to hold down a 4.15 GPA, which is extremely impressive because she is taking some challenging classes like AP Calculus.

Being the daughter of a coach, Phillips knows all too well what she needs to do to be a great student athlete.

"I would say a lot of it is time management," Phillips said. "Just doing your school work in school and then when you get to practice you are zoned in, and concentrating on that. I think experience. I have done sports my whole life like in middle school and travel sports. I have been doing it my whole life. I have gotten a lot better at it throughout the years."

Phillips hopes to attend Grand Valley State, and wants to study to become an athletic trainer. Phillips loves being around sports, but she has also been in the training room a lot recently. She's been in there at least two times since the school year began to deal with her own injuries, so she definitely knows what it takes to be a trainer.

