Meijer Scholar Athlete: Ashley McGavin

This week's MSA "cut loose" and gave us an impromptu musical.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Whether it’s on the sidelines or on a great big stage, this week’s Meijer Scholar Athlete loves to put on a show.

Ashley McGavin is a senior at South Christian High School. While keeping a 3.9 GPA, she’s remained active in several clubs that require her to be in the spotlight. She’s in choir and is a four-year member of the varsity cheering squad. She also loves musical theater and judging from the impromptu musical she gave us, it’s clear she’s got some talent.

Check out the video in the story to hear sing “Footloose.”

McGavin isn’t sure what she is going to major in when he she goes to college next year. However, she thinks she’ll likely study science.

