x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Meijer Scholar Athlete: Ben Tuthill

Tuthill is a captain of the Huskies swimming team and was a drum major for the school's marching band, where he played trombone.

More Videos

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This newest Meijer Scholar Athlete is a leader in whatever he decides to get involved in.

Forest Hills Northern High School senior Ben Tuthill excels at anything he puts his mind to. 

Tuthill is a captain of the Huskies swimming team and was a drum major for the school's marching band, where he played trombone.

He is also a member of the national honor society with a 3.9 GPA.

Tuthill has big plans for his future. He plans to study biomedical engineering in hopes to cure people who have been paralyzed based on a personal experience. 

"My grandpa was paralyzed in a car accident when I was a little kid," Tuthill said. "There's new research where they can help reverse that nerve damage. It's something I have been passionate about. I've been interested in the body, especially in the future as we get closer to helping people heal internally with cells and without surgery. I feel like that is super cool."

Tuthill does not know where he is going to school yet, but he's applied to Michigan, Hope, Calvin and GVSU. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out