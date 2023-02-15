Meijer Scholar Athlete: Ben Tuthill

Tuthill is a captain of the Huskies swimming team and was a drum major for the school's marching band, where he played trombone.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This newest Meijer Scholar Athlete is a leader in whatever he decides to get involved in.

Forest Hills Northern High School senior Ben Tuthill excels at anything he puts his mind to.

He is also a member of the national honor society with a 3.9 GPA.

Tuthill has big plans for his future. He plans to study biomedical engineering in hopes to cure people who have been paralyzed based on a personal experience.

"My grandpa was paralyzed in a car accident when I was a little kid," Tuthill said. "There's new research where they can help reverse that nerve damage. It's something I have been passionate about. I've been interested in the body, especially in the future as we get closer to helping people heal internally with cells and without surgery. I feel like that is super cool."