MSA: Brady Rose

With a 3.83 GPA, Rose is this week's Meijer Scholar Athlete

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — If you’ve watched 13 On Your Sidelines anytime in the last year, then you know Mona Shores quarterback Brady Rose is a heck of a football player. What you probably didn’t know, however, is that Rose is also a heck of a student.



And that’s why with a 3.83 GPA, Rose is this week’s Meijer Scholar Athlete. The 18-year-old baseball and football star isn’t sure where he wants to go to college just yet, but he does know — no matter where he goes — he wants to play at the level, just like his dad Ken played football at GVSU.

“Well, my dad played college sports so I think I love sports, I’ve been playing sports my whole life, so I think just to follow in his footsteps would be great,” Rose said.

Before he graduates, Rose is trying to lead Mona Shores to second straight state title.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.