Meijer Scholar Athlete: Brendan Vander Meer

This week's MSA knows how to survive and thrive in the wilderness

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This week’s Meijer Scholar Athlete is prepared to take on any type of challenge, be it in school, athletics, or even in the wild.

In addition to holding down a 3.53 GPA, Brendan Vander Meer plays football and participates in track and field at Grand Haven. But when the 18-year-old senior is not on school grounds, you’re likely to find him on camp grounds as he is an Eagle Scout, the highest rank rewarded for those in Boy Scouts. It took him more than a decade to earn the honor and he says it was worth it.

“I feel like I’m a better leader as well coming through high school. I was voted captain of the freshman and JV football team. I was voted captain of the track team here at Grand Haven. I believe that was a direct influence on the boy scouts and being an eagle scout really helped me get those positions as well.”

Vander Meer recently accepted a scholarship to participate in track and field at Michigan State.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.