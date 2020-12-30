Meijer Scholar Athlete: Brett Spanbauer

He got to live the dream playing for the Lowell football team

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — It’s the final Meijer Scholar Athlete of 2020 and we are going out with a bang!

Lowell’s Brett Spanbauer just finished his last playing for the football team. Ever since he was a young kid, the senior’s dream was to play for the Red Arrows on the gridiron. While things didn’t end exactly the way he liked, the experience was still everything he wanted.

“This community, they all back each other up. I mean, I’ve lived here for 17 years, so it’s just a great thing. I remember when I was little, coming to the games, being all excited and watching all those guys play, it’s nice to have that experience,” he explains.

Spanbauer currently has a 4.2 GPA.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.