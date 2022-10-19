Meijer Scholar Athlete: Caroline Logan

Logan is one of just 306 students in the entire world to record a perfect score on her AP Research exam.

Example video title will go here for this video

The newest Meijer Scholar Athlete is not just one of the smartest kids in West Michigan, but in the entire country.

Forest Hills Central High School senior Caroline Logan works harder than most.

Logan is a team captain of the Rangers rowing team that had a seventh place finish at the scholastic rowing national championship.

However, that is not the most impressive thing about Logan.

Logan is one of 306 students in the entire world to record a perfect score on her AP Research exam. Her report analyzed the correlation between the allocation of funding by school boards and how that impacts student achievement in Michigan.

"I was excited," Logan said. "It was my research paper. For AP Research, I got a perfect score. It was definitely exciting because it means you did a good job but, yeah, I was excited. I don't really love to study in some ways but I really like learning. I think everything I have been able to learn has been super cool and really applicable to life."

Logan maintains an impressive 4.4 GPA at Forest Hills Central. She does not know where she is going to school yet or what she wants to do with her life, but she loves learning new languages and chemistry and hopes she can find something that has a focus in both of those areas.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.