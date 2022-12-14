Meijer Scholar Athlete: Caroline Hitsman

Grand Haven High School senior Caroline Hitsman has a ton on her plate.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The next Meijer Scholar Athlete knows how to do well in the classroom on top of juggling so many different after school activities.

Grand Haven High School senior Caroline Hitsman has a ton on her plate.

She plays soccer, runs cross country and will be joining the track team for the Buccaneers.

Not only does she play three sports but she is also in National Honor Society and she spends time volunteering at the North Ottawa Community Hospital.

With all of those responsibilities, Hitsman is able to maintain an impressive 4.0 GPA.

Hitsman says the busier she is, the better grades she gets.

"I actually do a lot better when I am in sports," Hitsman said. "I don't have a winter sport. I find that, not that my grades dip a ton, but I am definitely less focused because I don't have those time constraints after school where I have to go home and get all of this done. The less pressure I put myself under, the more relaxed I get. The pressure of sports helps me do better."