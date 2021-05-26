Meijer Scholar Athlete: Colin McDowell

This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete loves movies as much as he loves sports.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — This week’s Meijer Scholar Athlete is a man of many talents and many interests.

Colin McDowell is a senior at Hudsonville High School. All four years, he swam and played water polo. This year he also tried football for the first time. But when he’s not competing or exceling in school with a 4.0 GPA, you’re likely to find him on his couch or in the theater as he has become a huge movie aficionado. In fact, for his friends and family, he’s become the go-to guy for cinematic reviews.

“I really like plots I can’t guess,” he explains. “Half the time, me and my dad can guess what happens before it does and that’s kind of annoying. But if I guess and I’m wrong, that makes the movie that much better.”

McDowell is headed to Augustana College next year where he continue his water polo career and major in engineering.

