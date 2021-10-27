Meijer Scholar Athlete: Dakota Stressman

Stressman wants to become a heart surgeon.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — From sidelines to surgery. That’s the big dream for this week’s Meijer Scholar Athlete.

To be clear, Dakota Stressman doesn’t plan on going under the knife in the future. Instead, she hopes to be the one who is saving lives in the operating room.

Currently, Stressman is a senior on Ravenna’s cheerleading team. Though she can’t wait to begin studying for a career as a heart surgeon, she says going to miss those fall Friday nights.

“My teammates are sisters to me ever since middle school. We’ve all grown up together,” she says. "(It’s) Sad it’s senior year but we can all be friends.”

Stressman has a 3.9 GPA. She plans on going to college at either Cornerstone or Texas.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.