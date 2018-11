How our next Meijer Scholar athlete has any time to herself is a mystery. She is Newago’s Daniella duChemin and she is quite the multi-tasker.

Not only is she a three sport star, she also maintains an incredible 3.98 GPA. When she’s not playing basketball, or playing volleyball, or playing softball, you can find her volunteering at church or tutoring fellow students in Chemistry, History, or Spanish. There’s never a dull moment in her life and that’s just the way she likes it.

