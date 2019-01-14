The Muskegon boys basketball team looks like a squad you’ll want to keep an eye on. They’ve won five of their last six game and they are doing it with defense.

One of the stars on this year’s team senior is De'Airrus Ware. The senior is a do it all player who doesn’t have to fill up the stat sheet to make an impact. But not only is he a great player, he’s also a great student who is this week’s Meijer Scholar Athlete. The 17 year old has a 3.8 GPA and is headed to Northwood next year to continue his basketball career.

Ware says doesn’t mind playing without the ball. He just wants to help out the team in any way he can .