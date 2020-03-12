Meijer Scholar Athlete: Drew Collins

This Montague senior is a coach's dream and a coach's kid!

Being a coaches kid isn’t easy but this week’s Meijer Scholar athlete has learned to love it.

Three sport athlete Drew Collins is a senior at Montague high school. Sporting a 4.2 GPA, Collins clearly gets it done in academics as well as athletics and you have to believe that makes his dad Pat, very proud. You see Pat also happens to be Drew’s head coach on the Wildcat football team. It’s an interesting dynamic that Drew admits, he wasn’t crazy about at first.

"You know when I was younger, I didn't really like it, because everyone comes to me for things, asking stuff" he says. "But now I like it, because we (he and I) can talk football. I've just learned to accept it."

Drew's favorite subject in school is gym. He hopes to go into sports psychology.

