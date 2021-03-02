Meijer Scholar Athlete: Ellyn Skodack

This week's MSA might be in the water just as much as she is on land.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — If you're looking for this week's Meijer Scholar athlete, all you have to do is search for water and there's a good chance you'll find her there.

Ellyn Skodack is a senior at Grand Haven School and currently holds a 4.1 GPA. But as much as she loves being in the class room, it pales in comparison to how she feels when she's in the water...The 17-year-old swims for the Bucs and also plays on the water polo team. And even when she's not engaged in high school athletic competition, she still finds herself back in her element during her free time as well.

"I always grew up near the Lake," she says. "I've been swimming competitively since I was five and I've always been around water. It's kind of my happy place and I surf. I'm always at the lake in the summer and I'm kind of a water girl."

Skodack hopes to go to Michigan State for college. She says she wants to study speech pathology.

