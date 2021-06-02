Meijer Scholar Athlete: Emma Dykema

The Reeth's Puffer senior has won the "Most Hustle" award on both her basketball and soccer teams

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's the final Meijer scholar athlete of the school year and we are finishing strong. Then again, much like Reeth's Puffer's Emma Dykema, it's not like we didn't give our absolute best every time out.

Dykema may not be a stat machine but it's never a question if she gave her all-be in the classroom or in sports. In fact, on both the soccer and basketball team, she earned the most hustle award. It's an honor she doesn't take lightly.

"I just kind of think that anytime it could be my last," she explains. "So I just want to give it my all and make the most of every single moment that I do get to enjoy and use."

Dykema holds a 4.1 GPA. She plans on attending Muskegon Community College next fall.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.