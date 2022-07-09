Meijer Scholar Athlete: Emma Janesak

Janesak is very fast. She runs a 5-minute and 23-second mile.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPARTA, Mich. — This week’s Meijer scholar athlete has been a high quality student athlete ever since she stepped in the halls at Sparta High School.

Sparta senior cross country runner Emma Janesak has been a member of the Spartans varsity cross country team for four years. She has also been on the varsity track team for three years.

It's very easy to see why. Janesak is very fast. She runs a 5-minute and 23-second mile.

On top of her impressive feats while running, Janesak gets it done in the classroom. She is a member of the National Honor Society and is the president of the student council.

She balances all of these responsibilities while maintaining an impressive 4.35 GPA.

Janesak says she does whatever she can to stay on top of her studies while exceling in her sports.

"As soon as practice gets out, I go home," Janesak said. "I have a planner to plan out my schedule. Whatever time I get when I get home that’s time I use to study and finish homework. As soon as I am assigned something, I try to get it done so it’s not all piling up at once. I can divert my focus between cross country and school evenly."

Janesak wants to study sociology and government in politics at either Michigan, Michigan State or Grand Valley State.