Meijer Scholar Athlete: Emma Nicles

Nicles is also a member of the school's national honor society as she has been able to obtain an impressive 4.0 GPA.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — The newest Meijer Scholar Athlete of the week is as committed as any student athlete can be. She never misses a meeting or a practice.

Spring Lake High School senior Emma Nicles shines in three sports for the Lakers.

She plays basketball, volleyball and soccer at Spring Lake.

Nicles is also a member of the school's national honor society as she has been able to obtain an impressive 4.0 GPA.

Nicles says there are definitely sacrifices to make when it comes to being a student athlete, but it's always worth it in the end.

"I think just having good time management and knowing when to do your homework and knowing sometimes you have to push things off with your friends," Nicles said. "Make time to go to practice and to study after, too. Just be willing to put in the time there. Find stuff you enjoy doing, continue to do that and put in the time there."

Nicles hopes to attend the University of Michigan, where she plans to study Pre-Med with a minor in Spanish. Nicles aspires to work in pediatrics to help not just kids, but families whose first language might not be English.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.