Meijer Scholar Athlete: Emma Springers

BELDING, Mich. — The newest Meijer Scholar Athlete of the Week really knows how to dream big, and to work hard to achieve those goals.

Belding High School senior Emma Springer is one of the best cross country runners in all of West Michigan. She is also a track star for the Black Knights on the pole vault.

She was all conference in the OK Silver this year. She ran the 3.1 mile race in 21 minutes and 33 seconds.

On top of her impressive athletic accomplishments, Springer has maintained an impressive 3.8 GPA and is ranked 11th overall in her senior class at Belding High School.

Springer says as soon as she got to high school, she realized she needed to step up her game in all aspects of her high school career. Springer did just that.

"I focus a lot on my schoolwork and my athletics," Springer said. "I try to balance them pretty well. I have a determined time I study. I make sure I do not get behind because it is hard to catch back up. Just over practice. I started off with honors classes my freshman year, then I realized I have a lot of work with my athletics determining all of my time."

Springer does not know where she wants to attend school just yet, but she wants to study physical therapy to help athletes get back to playing the sports they love.

