Meijer Scholar Athlete: Garrett Weaver

The Oakridge senior has the clutch gene.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This week’s Meijer Scholar Athlete might just have it all — he’s smart, a hard worker and isn’t afraid to step up under pressure.

Let’s take you back to a holiday tournament game at Cornerstone last December. Oakridge was trailing West Catholic by two with time running out when Garrett Weaver, a two sport athlete, hit a three before the buzzer to give the Eagles the win.

Though he looked like a veteran in the situation, this was actually the 18-year-old senior’s first ever game winning shot. He says it was a moment he’ll never forget.

“Well, we had the play designed to get to our big and so I was just trying to get it to him,” he explains. “Then they went to double down and I was just sitting open. I called for it. I was just waiting for him to kick it out. When he did, I was just like, ‘Let it fly!’”

Weaver has a 4.1 GPA. His favorite subject in school is math.

