Time to flip the script. Usually, Hailey Brower is providing the cheers for her fellow student athletes at Grandville. Well this week, we're sending some cheers her way. The 18 year old senior is this week's Meijer Scholar Athlete of the week.

Brower actually cheers on two teams at her high school. She does it both competitively and on the sideline. Somehow despite hours and hours of practice and a part time job, she still manages to hold on to a 4.0 GPA..Brower knows its a busy life but she wouldn't have it any other way.



